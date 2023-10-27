Bills replacing IPC, CrPC will be passed soon: Amit Shah in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the three new Bills replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), CrPC and Indian Evidence Act will be passed by the Parliament soon.

Shah reviewed the passing-out parade of the 75th batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Friday.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the passing-out parade of the 75th batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers. pic.twitter.com/bd6RRnjgBh — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

Speaking at the parade, Shah said India is dispensing with the laws made during British rule and is entering a new era with new confidence and new hopes.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is examining the three new bills and they will be passed soon, he said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his address at the passing-out parade of the 75th batch of IPS probationers says, "These 25 years (of Amrit Kaal) are to turn our resolution into success, these 25 years are to make this country reach the first position in… pic.twitter.com/gaqvUP8wCI — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

The new laws are aimed to protect the people’s rights, he said.

Noting that the number of women IPS cadets’ number is increasing, Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country is progressing in women-led development.

In a press conference earlier on Wednesday, the Academy director Amit Garg informed that a total of 175 officer trainees, including 155 IPS officer trainees and 20 foreign officer trainees, are taking part in the parade.

There are 155 IPS officer trainees including 32 women IPS officer trainees, he further said.

Among the foreign officer trainees, six are from Bhutan, five from Maldives, five from Nepal and four from the Mauritius police, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)