Amit Shah skips Parliament, hails youth over anti-paper leak bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was conspicuously absent during the Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak bill, on Wednesday, July 29, congratulated “every student in India” on its passage.

” Congratulations to every student on the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha today,” read his X post.

The bill “shields the dreams and aspirations of our youth” as it lays down “iron-clad provisions imposing the harshest punishment on those who dare to breach the sanctity of public examinations,” said the Home Minister.

He added that the Modi government will spare no one who attempts to imperil the future of the students and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they face “the wrath of the law.

Congratulations to every student in India on the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha today.



The bill shields the dreams and aspirations of our youth by laying down iron-clad provisions imposing the harshest punishment… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called him an incompetent Union Home Minister, questioning his absence during the debate, and demanded his resignation

In a media interaction soon after the passage of Bill, Rahul said he was forced to hold the press conference after being repeatedly stopped from speaking in the Lower House. “The Leader of Opposition is not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. Multiple times I asked the Speaker to bring order to the house, and multiple times, Rijiju ji and Rajnath ji were allowed to speak, but I was ot allowed to speak.”