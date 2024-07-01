Amit Shah urges Speaker to seek authentication of Gandhi’s claims in LS

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to seek verification of several claims made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his speech.

Intervening in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha after Gandhi’s “not Hindu” jibe at the BJP, Shah demanded he apologise to not only the House but to the country.

Also Read Video: Rahul Gandhi quotes Quran during speech in Parliament

“He has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindus engage in violence. Crores of people in the country proudly call themselves Hindus. Are they all speaking about violence? Linking violence to any religion, that too by somebody holding a constitutional position… I believe he should apologise,” the home minister said.

Gandhi asserted that his comments were aimed at the BJP and the RSS.

With the Congress leader throwing a host of charges against the government over various issues, including the Agnipath scheme and compensation for locals in Ayodhya during the revamp works in the holy town, Shah called for verification of his claims as treasury benches accused the opposition leader of making false claims and misleading the House.

Citing the Lok Sabha rule book, the home minister said if any member makes comments related to factual issues and is challenged by others, then the Chair can pass directions for the verification of his assertions.

Asserting that he is speaking on behalf of treasury benches, he urged Birla to seek verification of Gandhi’s claims.