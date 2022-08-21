Amit Shah visits BJP worker’s house in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and visited the house of a party worker on Sunday.

Soon after his arrival at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad for a day-long visit to Telangana, he went to the temple and offered prayers.

Temple priests welcomed him and offered him ‘prasadam’. He was accompanied by the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and other party leaders.

A large number of BJP workers gathered outside the temple. After the prayers, Amit Shah waved at them and left for the residence of a BJP worker in Secunderabad.

The BJP leader interacted with BJP worker N. Satyanarayana over tea. The worker who served the party for 30 years, and his family members welcomed Shah.

After spending some time there, he left for a hotel near Begumpet Airport to meet some farmers.

After the meeting with farmers, Amit Shah will leave for Munugode in Nalgonda district by helicopter to address a public meeting. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who recently resigned as Munugode MLA and quit the Congress party, will join BJP in the presence of Shah.

The BJP has mobilised a large number of people for the public meeting, which will also formally mark the launch of the party’s campaign for the by-election.

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and opposition Congress had kicked off their campaigns in Munugode on Saturday.