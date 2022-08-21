Telangana: KTR takes a dig at Amit Shah over ‘dynasty politics’ remark

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao responded to the ‘dynasty politics’ remark by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Sunday.

Taking a jibe at the BJP supremo Amit Shah, KTR tweeted, “The father of an “Ace cricketer” who rose through the ranks & became BCCI Secretary (purely on merit) is visiting Telangana today He will campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP & whose wife was an MLC contestant And he will lecture & enlighten us on Parivarvad.”

Earlier, while speaking to reporters on Sunday, the BJP national general secretary in charge of Telangana Arun Chugh said that his party is committed to exposing the TRS party’s failures in the last eight years.

“The BJP has taken a “sankalp” (resolution) that it would stand by the betrayed people of Telangana who have been seething against the TRS government and its eight years of misrule. The BJP has taken the sankalp to expose the family and its misrule,” Chugh said.

Amit Shah will address the rally at 3:30 pm on Sunday. It comes a day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao addressed a public rally on Saturday in the constituency of Munugode, indicating the TRS party’s preparedness for the byelection.

Munugode in the Nalgonda district will go for a bypoll following the resignation of sitting Congress legislator K Rajagopal Reddy.