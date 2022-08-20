Telangana: Parties gear up for Munugode by-poll

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Munugode by-elections, political parties have stepped on the gas. Leaders from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are set to hold rallies in the district.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will address a public rally on Tuesday, while the Congress party will launch a 100-day campaign in Munugode on Saturday. The Telangana BJP is set to host Union home minister Amit Shah, in Munugode on August 21, who will try and boost the saffron party’s chances.

KCR plans to set up a 100-bed hospital in the constituency. According to local media reports, he is also likely to announce the TRS candidate for the by-elections. The TRS will be looking to come good on the list of pending promises. It is to be noted that the venues for BJP and TRS meetings are not far apart from each other.

Also Read Telangana: Revanth Reddy to conduct padayatra in Munugode seat

Apart from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Reventh Reddy, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar, Madira MLA Bhatti Vikramarka and Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are some of the prominent leaders likely to feature in the party’s rally.