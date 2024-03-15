Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised in Mumbai

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently gearing up for his big project in Tollywood, has been rushed to hospital in Mumbai. According to latest media reports, the 81-year-old Bollywood actor has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital.

“Amitabh was treated for peripheral, and not coronary heart. An angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart,” a source informed News 18. Further details and updates about his health are awaited.

A report in ABP News claims that the actor was hospitalised after complaining of shortness of breath. He was feeling uneasy, so he was taken to the hospital for a general checkup when the doctors suggested he undergo the operation, the report said. However, neither the Bachchan family nor the hospital has released any official statement yet.

Just before his health news came in, Big B took to his X and wrote, “T 4950 – in gratitude ever.”

T 4950 – in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

The tweet has been flooded with ‘get well soon’ wishes from his fans.

In another tweet, he shared a video from his recent appearance at an ISPL and wrote, “T 4950 – Aankh kholke dekh lo, kaan lagake sun lo, Majhi Mumbai ki hogi Jai Jaikaar, yeh baat ab maanlo.”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in south’s mega project Kalki 2898 AD which stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead roles. The movie, directed by Nag Ashwin, is set to hit the screens on May 9.