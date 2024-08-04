‘Amitabh Bachchan never saw Aishwarya as bahu,’ says Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai: The Bachchan family has been making headlines lately, but not all the news is positive. Rumors about trouble in the marriage of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been circulating for months. Amidst this, a statement by Jaya Bachchan has gone viral, shedding light on Amitabh Bachchan’s feelings towards his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek and Aishwarya married on April 20, 2007, and have a 14-year-old daughter named Aaradhya. Despite their seemingly strong relationship, speculation about their marriage being in jeopardy has surfaced recently.

In this tense atmosphere, Jaya Bachchan’s remarks have grabbed significant attention. She shared her thoughts on the bond between Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, offering a glimpse into their family dynamics. Jaya Bachchan’s heartfelt words were initially shared during her appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show, “Koffee with Karan.”

Jaya revealed that after her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, got married, there was a noticeable void in Amitabh’s life. This emptiness, she said, was filled when Aishwarya joined their family. Jaya explained, “Whenever he sees her, he becomes happy. He never saw Aishwarya as a daughter-in-law. He always saw Aishwarya as a daughter.”

Amitabh’s Affection for Aishwarya

Jaya’s words paint a touching picture of Amitabh’s affection for Aishwarya. She noted how Amitabh’s eyes would light up every time he saw Aishwarya, similar to how they did when he saw his daughter Shweta. Jaya poignantly remarked, “Amitji, the minute he sees her, it’s like he’s looking at Shweta coming home. His eyes light up. She’ll fill the vacuum that Shweta left.”

Aishwarya’s Role in the Family

Jaya Bachchan also praised Aishwarya’s dedication to her family and her role as a mother. In an interview with Stardust magazine, Jaya called Aishwarya a wonderful mom and a strong woman who, despite being a big star, prioritizes her family. Jaya said, “She is a big star in the industry, yet she gives a lot of importance to her family. She is a strong woman.”

Jaya further highlighted Aishwarya’s commitment to her daughter Aaradhya, emphasizing how Aishwarya takes full care of her and manages all her responsibilities herself.

Despite the rumors, the couple has always shown a united front. However, Abhishek recently grabbed headlines when he liked an Instagram post about divorce. The post, shared by author Heena Khandelwal, featured an image of broken hearts and a caption that read, “When love stops being easy. Couples who have been married are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?”