Amitabh Bachchan’s new Range Rover grabs attention, see his car collection

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has always entertained audiences on both big screen and television. The actor has amassed huge wealth as he has given several hits and is among the richest actors of India.

Amitabh Bachchan’s New Car

As the Sholay star turned 81 on Wednesday, he was spotted with his new Range Rover after celebrating his birthday. The petrol head actor enjoys riding luxurious cars and it is reported that he has replaced his previous Ranger Rover with the new one which is Long Wheelbase variant.

Range Rover price

The luxurious Range Rover in which Amitabh Bachchan was spotted costs around Rs 3.5 to 5 crore, as per reports. The car has the most feature-loaded cabin among the Range Rover variants.

Amitabh Bachchan Car Collection 2023

The Piku actor also owns several other expensive cars including —

Mercedes-Benz S-CLass

Lexus LX570

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Toyota Innova Crysta

Ford Perfect

Mini Cooper

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Land Cruiser

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Ganapath’.