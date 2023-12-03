Amjed Ullah vows to root out AIMIM’s Yakutpura win in 2 days

Hyderabad: After losing the Yakutpura Assembly seat to AIMIM’s Jaffar Hussain, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) candidate Amjed Ullah Khan said that the ground reality behind the win will be revealed in two days.

Speaking to the media after the declaration of his loss in the constituency, Amjadullah said that he accepted the defeat by over 800 votes.

Stating that the reality has to be accepted, the MBT spokesperson however held that his party workers are currently investigating CCTV clippings from the polling centres in Yakutpura.

Alleging heavy bogus voting on the day of the elections, Amjed Ullah accused the inspector of police, Rein Bazar of having misguided his team and led them to detain him amid polling.

He further alleged that the information slips that were meant to reach every person in the constituency were also not distributed properly.

Stating that all his allegations are being verified, Amjed Ullah asserted the credibility behind AIMIM’s win will be revealed in 48 hours.

After 21 rounds of the total 25, Jaffar Hussain secured 45,231 votes, whereas Amjed Ullah Khan secured 44,883 votes.

Earlier, the constituency was represented by AIMIM leader Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri who was denied a ticket by the party this time.