AMP Bhopal Team organizes successful Zakat awareness event.

Bhopal: The Association of Muslim Professionals’ (AMP), Madhya Pradesh Team successfully conducted Zakat Awareness and the transformative role of the IndiaZakat.com (IZC), at Qalam Public School here on 27th February 2025.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, setting a spiritual and reflective tone. AMP’s M.P. Head Rafat Iqbal, warmly welcomed all participants and invited Kalim Akhtar to speak a few words and officially announce the opening of the session.

Later Rafat Iqbal connected online with Amir Idrisi, President of AMP, who introduced the IndiaZakat.com platform and elaborated on its impact across India.

It may be pointed out here that Amir Idrisi has been recognized among the “100 Most Influential Indian Muslims”, further reinforcing his leadership and AMP’s significant role in the community empowerment.

Detailed presentation on IZC

Meanwhile, Ms. Sufia Qureshi, a national team member of AMP, took the floor and presented with aplomb IZC’s operations, achievements, transparency and how to raise a cause through a detailed PowerPoint presentation.

The audience highly appreciated AMP’s structured approach in handling Zakat and ensuring it reached the right beneficiaries. Ms. Sufia’s clarity, knowledge, and presentation skills were particularly praised by the audience.

Key features of IZC

The AMP’s Vision includes: (a) “To transform the Zakat seekers of today into the Zakat givers of tomorrow”; (b) Shariah-Compliant Operations; (c) Ensuring funds are used strictly per Islamic principles; (d) Genuine & Verified Causes – Only authentic, thoroughly verified cases receive support; (e) High Transparency With Individual Stories – Donors can track how their contributions impact lives; (f) Safe & Secure Donation and Disbursement – 100% accountable and traceable transactions & (g) Fully Audited Accounts (12A & 80G) – Ensuring compliance and financial credibility.

Mufti Ali Qadr Husaini, Nayab Qazi of Bhopal, witnessed the event and thereafter delivered an insightful speech on the obligation and importance of paying Zakat. He applauded AMP’s efforts in ensuring Zakat is efficiently mobilized to reach those in need.

An interactive Question & Answer Session followed wherein the attendees engaged in a discussion on the transparency of IZC, particularly the way donors can track disbursement. The clarity and openness in AMP’s process were widely appreciated.

The event concluded with Mufti Ali Qadr conducting a special dua for the continued success of AMP and its initiatives. He also assured his support and assistance if needed in the future.

The event was a resounding success in terms of awareness, engagement and positive feedback from the attendees. The impactful presentations, engaging discussions and motivational insights reinforced AMP’s commitment to transforming Zakat seekers into Zakat givers.