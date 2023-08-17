AMU alumnus Rahman receives prestigious National Geoscience Award

Aligarh: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious National Geoscience Award on Dr. Waliur Rahaman, an alumnus of the Department of Geology, Aligarh Muslim University.

He is presently working as Scientist-E at the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

The award was given to him at a programme held in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State, Raosaheb Patil Danve and senior functionaries of Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

Dr. Waliur Rahaman attributed his success to his alma mater and said it has been a matter of great pride to him to be a student at the Aligarh Muslim University.

The Chairman of the department, Prof. Kr. Farahim Khan congratulated Dr. Rahaman and said that he has made his alma mater proud by achieving such an esteemed award.