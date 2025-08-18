AMU fee hike protest: Tension grips over students’ hunger strike

Aligarh: Two of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on a hunger strike over fee hike needed medical care after their health deteriorated on Monday, university sources said.

The students have been on a hunger strike against a steep rise in annual fees and have postponed student union elections.

Reports of a decline in their health triggered protests on campus.

The agitators locked the gates of several departments, disrupting classes in many faculties, AMU officials said.

At the Women’s College, a large number of female students blocked the main gate, barring everyone from entering.

After rumours made the rounds of a march to the residence of Vice Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon, a strong police contingent arrived on campus.

“Police have not been deployed inside the campus; they only carried out a reconnaissance in view of reports about the agitation spreading. The force returned thereafter from the campus,” AMU Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali told reporters.

He said police and CRPF had been stationed at the university’s entry points since morning.

Ali appealed to the protesting students to call off their hunger strike for “peaceful negotiations without any pressure,” and that the administration was open to a “meaningful dialogue.”

On the repeated postponement of student union elections, Ali said, “We have committed that the election will be declared at an appropriate time.”

Amid rising tensions, Syed Kaif Hasan, one of the fasting students, issued a statement on social media, claiming that the protest was “completely peaceful” and denied any plans to gherao the Vice Chancellor’s lodge. “We urge students not to fall prey to rumours. Our strike will continue peacefully until our demands are met,” he said.

Hasan said the police were present “for our protection” and that students would cooperate to maintain calm on campus.

AMU authorities have agreed to cap the fee increase for existing students at 20 percent but have not announced any review of fees for fresh admissions, one of the protesters’ key demands.