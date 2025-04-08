Prof Ikram Hussain appointed dean of faculty of social sciences at AMU

Aligarh: Prof Ikram Hussain from the Department of Physical Education, Aligarh Muslim University, has been appointed as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences for a period of two years, effective from Tuesday, April 8.

Prof Ikram Hussain

According to a press release from the AMU, with a distinguished teaching career spanning over 29 years, Prof Hussain has been serving as a professor since November 2007. He joined the department of Physical Education as an Assistant Professor in 1990.

Prof Hussain has an impressive academic and research profile, having completed five research projects and holding four patents—two granted and two applied for. He has authored 86 research publications, including 55 in international journals, and has presented papers in 15 national and international seminars and conferences.

His administrative experience includes serving as Chairman of the Department of Physical Education on three occasions and as Provost of Sir Ziauddin Hall from 2009 to 2011. He is also an active member of four professional bodies and has participated in several academic and university-related activities, including orientation and refresher courses, corporate life engagements, admission processes, and examination work.