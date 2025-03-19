AMU Prof Vibha stresses need to understand essence of feminism

Aligarh: A special lecture on “Empowerment of Women in Society” was organized on Wednesday by the Centre for Promotion of Urdu Language and Translation (CPDUT), AMU Urdu Academy.

The lecture was delivered by Professor Vibha Sharma, a distinguished intellectual, and faculty member of the Department of English, and MIC, PRO, AMU. The event was presided over by Professor Qaumarul Hooda Faridi, Director of Urdu Academy.

Prof Vibha Sharma emphasized the need to understand the essence of feminism, advocating for accountability and collective responsibility in societal progress. She remarked that gender studies are more relevant than feminist studies, as inclusivity is crucial in driving meaningful change. Rejecting notions of division, she stressed that hatred towards men is counterproductive to a healthy society and that empowering women must go hand in hand with broader social reforms.

Highlighting literary perspectives, Prof Sharma discussed the works of Prem Chand, Qurratul Ain Haider, Ismat Chughtai, Mahadevi Verma, and Kamala Das, reflecting on their contributions to gender discourse.

Prof Vibha Sharma with Prof Qamrul Huda Faridi and others faculty members at the Urdu academy

Delivering the presidential address, Prof. Qaumarul Hooda Faridi called for eliminating social hierarchies and recognizing the mutual strength and sacrifices of both men and women. He reiterated that the true essence of humanity lies in character and virtues rather than gender distinctions.

The event also featured remarks from Prof. Ziaur Rahman Siddiqui and Dr Hamid Raza. The programme was conducted by Dr Mushtaque Sadaf, while Dr Rafiuddin delivered the vote of thanks.