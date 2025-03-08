AMU scholar secures spot in summer programme of University of Salamanca

Updated: 8th March 2025 6:23 pm IST

Aligarh: Harsh Chaudhary, a PhD scholar from the Department of Foreign Languages, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been selected for a prestigious summer training programme at the University of Salamanca, Spain—one of Europe’s oldest and most esteemed institutions.

According to press release from the AMU, he earned his place under the highly competitive initiative “Ayudas para profesores/as noveles o futuros profesores/as de Español como Lengua Extranjera procedentes de la India,” designed to support aspiring educators of Spanish as a Foreign Language from India. The three-week program will provide intensive training in Spanish language teaching methodologies.

Out of 180 applicants, only 20 were selected, with five placed on a waitlist. The official results are published on the University of Salamanca’s website.

