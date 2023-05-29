AMU VC distributes 900 tablets under UP’s youth empowerment scheme

Aligarh: A three-day event held as a part of Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme 2023,’ saw the distribution of around 900 tablets to students by Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor.

AMU’s VC, Professor Mohammad Gulrez, attended a special ceremony organized by the Dean’s students welfare office, where he distributed approximately 350 tablets to the students.

Emphasizing the objective of this initiative, the professor said that it seeks to empower students pursuing higher education by equipping them with digital devices.

“Since 2021, a total of 3900 tablets have been distributed under this scheme, benefiting students across various disciplines,” said the professor.

On day one, tablets were presented to BTech and Unani Medicine (final year) students by the city magistrate of Aligarh, Chandar Sheker.

On the second day, tablets were distributed to PhD and postgraduate students by the registrar of AMU, Mohd Imran, IPS.

Prof Abdul Alim reaffirmed AMU’s commitment to promoting digital empowerment among its student community.

The tablet distribution program, which commenced on May 24, successfully concluded on Sunday, in which university officials and functionaries were also present.