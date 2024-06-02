Amul milk price hiked by Rs 2/litre across all variants with effect from June 3

Ahmedabad: The price of Amul milk across all variants has been hiked by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Monday in view of the increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said.

With this, the price of the Amul milk pouch will go up by Rs 2 per litre in all markets across the country.

The price of Amul milk across all variants has been raised by Rs 2 per litre with effect from June 3, said Jayen Mehta, MD of GCMMF, which markets the milk and dairy products under the ‘Amul’ brand.

The last time GCMMF had raised the milk price was in February 2023. The hike is necessitated to compensate farmers for their increased cost of production, Mehta said.

With the fresh hike, the revised milk prices for variants such as 500 ml Amul buffalo milk, 500 ml Amul Gold milk, and 500 ml Amul Shakti milk stand at Rs 36, Rs 33, and Rs 30, respectively.

“The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to the range of 3-4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than the average food inflation. It is worthwhile to note that since February 2023, Amul has made no increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets,” GCMMF said in a statement.

This price hike is being done due to the increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk, it said.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to milk producers, according to GCMMF.

“The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” it added.