Hyderabad: 3 held for selling fake oxytocin to yield more milk

Hyderabad: Police have apprehended three individuals involved in the sale of fake oxytocin injections. The officials seised injection bottles, acetic acid bottles, phenol IP bottles, etc. used in the preparation of the substance.

The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar Gupta, Lala Babu Yadav alias Bunty, and Abdul Haji, were found involved in the illegal production and distribution of counterfeit oxytocin injections. They would sell them at exorbitant prices.

The concoction sold, comprised of phenol IP (carbolic acid crystal IP), a poisonous substance, acetic acid, and water, was a dangerous blend aimed at manipulating milk production in cattle. It posed a risk not only to the health and well-being of the cattle but also to the consumers.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman arrested for organizing gambling in Khajaguda

The prime accused, Lala Babu Yadav, devised the scheme to dilute Phenol IP with acetic acid and water to mimic oxytocin injections. Abdul Haji, employed as a housekeeper, provided Phenol IP and other substances. The fake injections were then supplied to Suresh Kumar Gupta, who operated a cattle feed shop in Mangalhat, from where they were distributed to unsuspecting farmers and dairy owners in Hyderabad and its vicinity.

A case has been registered against accused persons under Sections 420, 336, and 273 of the IPC and Section 18 of the of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of PS Mangalhat.