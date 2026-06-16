Anand Mahindra hails Musk’s resilience after trillionaire milestone

New Delhi: As the world admires Elon Musk, who achieved the feat of becoming the first trillionaire after the record-breaking stock market debut of his company SpaceX, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra highlighted that the real story behind the success of the American tech mogul is his unwavering belief in the ability to turn today’s impossibility into tomorrow’s reality.

The public listing of SpaceX last week made Musk, who is also behind electric carmaker Tesla and satellite internet provider Starlink, among others, the world’s first trillionaire.

Mahindra, who lent his support to Musk way back in 2018 when the latter spoke about an “exhausting, excruciating year” and “the worst is yet to come in personal life” in an interview with the New York Times, noted that innovators are often judged in their toughest moments, not their finest hours.

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“The headlines today are about a trillion-dollar milestone. The real story is that he (Musk) never stopped believing that today’s impossibility could become tomorrow’s reality,” Mahindra, who had extended moral support to Musk during his struggling days, said when reached out for his comments on Musk’s achievement.

Mahindra said, “I reached out to Elon in 2018 because innovators are often judged in their toughest moments, not their finest hours. What impressed me then was his resilience.”

In a post on the then Twitter (now X after Musk rebranded it in 2023 after acquiring the social media platform), Mahindra had rallied behind Musk, asking him to “hang in there”.

“Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you…,” Mahindra wrote in response to Musk’s interview with the New York Times in 2018.