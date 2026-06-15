Anand Mahindra praises Karnataka’s hidden gem Honavar

Bengaluru : Renowned industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has turned the spotlight on Karnataka’s coastal beauty, describing Honavar in Uttara Kannada district as a hidden treasure that deserves recognition on par with Kerala’s world-famous backwaters.

Sharing stunning visuals of Honavar’s backwaters and the Sharavathi River on social media platform X, Mahindra said he is always on the lookout for lesser-known travel destinations in India that offer breathtaking natural beauty.

Continuing my search for underexplored & less crowded destinations….



We often celebrate Kerala’s backwaters. But on Karnataka’s coast is a hidden gem that deserves equal attention.



The same river that roars over Jog Falls, the Sharavathi River, finally and quietly merges with… pic.twitter.com/N9himujjg1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2026

He noted that while Kerala’s backwaters receive widespread acclaim, Karnataka’s coastline is home to equally captivating landscapes that remain relatively unexplored.

“We always celebrate the backwaters of Kerala. But Karnataka’s coast hides a secret gem that deserves equal attention. The same Sharavathi River that roars through Jog Falls eventually flows peacefully into the Arabian Sea at Honavar. It is clear that Honavar is a magical landscape,” Mahindra wrote.

His post has drawn widespread attention from travel enthusiasts, nature lovers and social media users, many of whom echoed his views and shared their own experiences of visiting the coastal town.

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Beyond highlighting its scenic beauty, Mahindra also emphasized the ecological importance of Honavar’s rich mangrove ecosystem. He described the region’s winding waterways, mirror-like backwaters and dense mangrove forests as a rare natural asset.

“The mangrove forests, winding water channels and shimmering backwaters are extraordinary. Mangroves are among nature’s most effective coastal protectors. Honavar’s environmental significance matches its natural beauty,” he said.

The industrialist’s comments have once again brought attention to the unique geography of Honavar, where the Sharavathi River, after cascading down the iconic Jog Falls, meanders through lush landscapes before meeting the Arabian Sea.

Several users responded to Mahindra’s post by sharing photographs and memories from their visits. One user wrote, “This is absolutely true. I visited Sharavathi and Honavar a couple of years ago and was mesmerised by the beauty of the place. The memories and photographs from that trip remain special.”

Tourism stakeholders believe Mahindra’s endorsement could significantly boost awareness about Karnataka’s coastal tourism potential. Honavar, known for its tranquil backwaters, estuaries and mangrove forests, has long remained overshadowed by more established destinations despite its rich natural and ecological attractions.

With one of India’s most influential business leaders showcasing the destination to millions of followers, Honavar is likely to gain greater visibility among domestic and international tourists, further strengthening Karnataka’s position on India’s tourism map.