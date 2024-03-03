Anant Ambani plays with Alia’s daughter Raha at Pre Wedding

Jamnagar: The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have captured everyone’s attention. Several pictures and videos featuring the Ambani family members as well as guests have gone viral on various social media platforms. One such video that has become quite popular online shows Alia Bhatt, her daughter Raha Kapoor, and Anant Ambani having a good time together.

Raha Kapoor meets Anant Ambani

A video featuring Alia Bhatt has gone viral on social media, after being shared by fan pages dedicated to the Bollywood actress. The clip shows the 30-year-old star saying hello to Anant Ambani warmly while Raha watches. When little Raha sees Anant, she can’t help but smile back at him – which makes him grin even wider! As for waving? his cute moment has surely generated buzz on the internet.

The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat with great fanfare. On the second day, we were intrigued by a video clip showing baby Raha twinning identically to her mother while meeting Anant Ambani.

Some people on social media think that Raha looks a lot like her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor, while others say ‘Alia’s junior version’. Though this endless debate can continue for time unknown, a recent development reveals that Raha Kapoor met billionaire Anant Ambani for the first time in Jamnagar last evening.