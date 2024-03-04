Anant Ambani wears world’s rare watch. Internet goes crazy over price

Mumbai: The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, have become the talk of the town. The celebrations, spanning from March 1 to March 3, were a dazzling affair filled with extravagance.

The pre-wedding events, from the extravagant outfits to the jaw-dropping expenses, have truly set social media abuzz with discussions about the Ambani-Merchant union.

Anant Ambani’s Expensive Watch

One element that has particularly captured the internet’s attention is Anant Ambani’s impressive watch collection. Following his Rs 63 crore watch, his latest timepiece, the ‘Richard Mille RM 56-02,’ has stunned many.

Valued at a whopping Rs 45 crores, this exclusive watch is one of only 10 in the entire world, as per ‘Indian Watch Connoisseur’ Instagram page.

Reactions.

Mark Zuckerberg In Awe!

Anant Ambani’s luxurious watch collection didn’t escape the notice of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. In a video that surfaced on March 3, the couple can be seen inquiring about Anant’s another exquisite watch.

“Your watch is fantastic. That is so cool. Wow,” Priscilla was heard saying in the video. Mark jumped in and said, “Yeah, I told him that already.”

“Who makes that,” asked Priscilla, to which Anant said “Richard Mille.”

“You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool,” Mark added. “I might want that,” Priscilla remarked.