Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer salary will shock you!

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant this year. The pre-wedding celebrations will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1-3.

There has been much talk about Anant Ambani’s weight loss and subsequent gain, but many still wonder just how he managed to shed 108 kg in a matter of months.

Vinod Channa, a well-known fitness instructor from Mumbai, played an important role in helping Anant Ambani lose weight. At one point, Channa was not only Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s personal trainer but also worked closely with their son Anant Ambani. Over 18 months, he helped the youngest Ambani child drop an incredible 108 kg through strict dieting and exercise.

Do you know how much Vinod charges on his clients per session?

According to Business Insider, the fitness instructor charges about Rs 1.5 lakh for 12 sessions. Other reports suggest that for personal training conducted at the client’s residence home, he charge between Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

In addition to training Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa also works with Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla, and many Bollywood stars such as John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, and Arjun Rampal.