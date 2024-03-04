Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding: Just for food, Ambanis spent Rs…

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant marked their pre-wedding festivities in a dazzling three-day celebration in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The star-studded affair, held from March 1 to March 3, featured the who’s who of Bollywood and global luminaries, including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

The official nuptials are scheduled for July, and the pre-wedding bash has already become the talk of the town. Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Vivian Merchant, is set to tie the knot with Anant Ambani in what promises to be a grand event.

Glimpses from the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/3iveiIgDf8 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

The guest list, typically a spectacle at Ambani weddings, expanded this time to include not only Bollywood’s A-listers but also renowned figures like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, and Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, among others.

Also Read Talk of Town: Nita Ambani and her Rs 400 crore necklace

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-wedding Festivities Cost

The Ambani wedding extravaganza is not just about vows and celebrations; it comes with a staggering price tag. According to a report in Daily Mail, the Ambanis have spent a whopping 1200 crores on this lavish affair. And guess how much the food alone had cost?

The same report also suggests that the catering alone is estimated to cost around £20 million, approximately Rs 200 crores.

The culinary experience at the event is nothing short of extraordinary, featuring delicacies from around the world to delight the taste buds of the privileged guests.

Indeed, when it comes to Ambani weddings, the celebration is not just about love; it’s a testament to the grandeur that money can bring!