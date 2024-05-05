Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur call it quits

Mumbai: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, once the talk of the town with their adorable couple moments, have now parted ways. The news of their breakup has left fans both surprised and curious about the reasons behind their split.

The Relationship

Ananya and Aditya’s romance began in secrecy, with rumors circulating in July 2022. Their chemistry was evident during a vacation in Portugal, where they were spotted cozying up. Ananya playfully referred to herself as Ananya Coy Kapoor during her appearance on Koffee With Karan, confirming their relationship.

The Breakup

According to Times Of India, the couple decided to end their nearly two-year-long relationship in March. Their breakup occurred shortly after attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Despite the mutual decision, heartbreak is inevitable. Ananya has been coping by spending time with her new pet dog, as seen on her social media.

As per a report by ETimes, a source close to the couple said, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely.”

Recently Ananya Panday has set tongues wagging with her cryptic social media post. The young actress dropped a cryptic message that has fans speculating about the state of their relationship.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in the OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.