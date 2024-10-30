Ananya Panday’s boyfriend confirms relationship on her birthday

Mumbai: Today, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday celebrates her 26th birthday, and fans are thrilled with a special Instagram post from her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco. After months of speculation, Walker finally made their relationship public, adding a romantic twist to her big day.

Walker’s Heartfelt Birthday Message

Walker Blanco shared a sweet photo of Ananya, who looked radiant with a big smile. He captioned it, “Happy Birthday Beautiful! You are sooo special. I love you Annieee,” along with a heart emoji.

This simple post confirmed their relationship, which started after they reportedly met at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. Fans quickly noticed Walker cheering Ananya on for her recent roles in Call Me Bae and CTRL, making this birthday post even more meaningful.

Ananya has often kept her love life private. When linked to actor Aditya Roy Kapur, she didn’t confirm or deny the rumors, preferring to keep things a mystery. Recently, though, she shared a different view, saying, “I’ve given up at this point. The more I try to hide something, the more it’s chased, so I’m just letting go.”

Ananya has been busy with exciting projects. She starred in the Netflix thriller CTRL, where she played a social media influencer caught in a world of AI-driven chaos, showing her ability to tackle complex roles. Up next, Ananya will join Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in a Karan Johar film, set to release in March 2025.