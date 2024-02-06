Ancient idol found on Telangana-Karnataka border

Raichur: A captivating revelation has emerged near Shakti Nagar in Raichur city, as the construction of a bridge on the Raichur-Telangana border unearthed ancient idols submerged in the depths of the Krishna River.

The construction team, amidst their work, stumbled upon a remarkable find – an idol depicting the Dasavatar of Lord Krishna and a Linga symbolizing Lord Shiva, gracefully resting in the Krishna River.

With precision and dedication, the construction staff efficiently retrieved these sacred artifacts from the riverbed. In response to this significant discovery, officials from the archaeology department promptly inspected the ancient idols and took charge of ensuring their secure preservation.

The historical importance of these relics is profound, hinting at a narrative where they might have been deliberately submerged in the river during periods of temple destruction, possibly to protect them from potential desecration by fanatics. Raichur, once adorned by numerous royal families, bore witness to 163 battles, prompting the strategic placement of idols in the river to shield them from the historical turbulence caused by Bahamani Sultans and Adil Shahis.

Noted historian Padmaja Desai sheds light on the findings, speculating that these idols could trace back to the 11th-century Kalyana Chalukyas. Emphasizing the need for further research, Desai aims to unravel the historical context and significance of these artifacts, raising the possibility that they were originally positioned in the Garbha Gudi during the reign of Bahumani Sultans.

The stone type identified in the discovery, characterized as green mixed rock, aligns with the materials commonly used by the Kalyana Chalukyas, providing additional support for the potential historical significance of the idols. As the archaeology department assumes responsibility for the artifacts, anticipation builds for a comprehensive exploration into the submerged cultural and historical treasures concealed beneath the tranquil waters of the Krishna River.