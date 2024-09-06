Ancient pillar inscription from 1522 AD notes Nandamuri family donation

The pillar found inside the mandapa of Kesavaraya temple in Tanuku, was gifted by lady from the Nandamuri family

A pillar inscription bearing the name of a Nandamuri lady who gifted the pillar inside the mandapa of Kesavaraya temple in Tanuku was read by ASI Epigraphy.
The pillar inscription written in Telugu language read by ASI Epigraphy Director K Munirathnam Reddy.

Hyderabad: A pillar inscription from 1522 AD found inside the ‘mandapa’ of the ‘Kesavaraya temple’ in Januku (present day Tanuku) records the donation of a pillar by a lady named ‘Yerama’ belonging to the Nandamuri family.

According to the director, epigraphy, Archaeological Survey of India, K Munirathnam Reddy, who read the inscription, it has been written in Telugu language and characters, dated Saka 1443, Vrisha, Phalguna, ba 13, which was a Monday, on February 24.

The pillar gifted by Yerama, wife of Gadam Gangayya, is located in the north-western (Vayavya) of the mandapa inside the temple.

“It is very interesting to note that the reference of Nandamuri family and early name of Tanuku was mentioned in this inscription and also helps us to study personal and place names,” Munirathnam stated.

