Ancient pillar inscription from 1522 AD notes Nandamuri family donation

Hyderabad: A pillar inscription from 1522 AD found inside the ‘mandapa’ of the ‘Kesavaraya temple’ in Januku (present day Tanuku) records the donation of a pillar by a lady named ‘Yerama’ belonging to the Nandamuri family.

https://twitter.com/Vivek_bhoomi/status/1831959724306370577

According to the director, epigraphy, Archaeological Survey of India, K Munirathnam Reddy, who read the inscription, it has been written in Telugu language and characters, dated Saka 1443, Vrisha, Phalguna, ba 13, which was a Monday, on February 24.

Also Read Telangana domicile students eligible for local medical admissions, HC rules

The pillar gifted by Yerama, wife of Gadam Gangayya, is located in the north-western (Vayavya) of the mandapa inside the temple.

“It is very interesting to note that the reference of Nandamuri family and early name of Tanuku was mentioned in this inscription and also helps us to study personal and place names,” Munirathnam stated.