Andhra Assembly session to begin on Aug 17

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer convened the Legislative Assembly and Council sessions on Monday, August 17.

The Legislative Assembly will convene at 9 am in the Assembly Hall, Velagapudi, in Amaravati and the Legislative Council will convene at 10 am in the Legislative Council Hall there, an official press release said.

On Friday, Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu reviewed preparations for the forthcoming session and instructed officials to make all the necessary arrangements, including security.

On August 12, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed party legislators to be vigilant and raise issues of public interest to highlight the alleged failures of the TDP-led coalition government during the session.

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The former CM noted that the coalition government was unwilling to accord the Leader of Opposition status, even though YSRCP was the “principal opposition party.”

He claimed that this move was aimed at gagging the opposition party’s voice. However, Reddy vowed that he would highlight issues through the media to show people the other side of the coin.

As we have strength in the Legislative Council, we should be the voice of the people and highlight the issues we have taken up, which include alleged “irregularities” in teacher recruitment, said Jagan.

Besides alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment through the District Selection Committee-2025 examination, he called on YSRCP legislators to raise issues such as alleged outsourcing scandals and others.

These issues should be pursued in the House and insisted on a discussion, he said.

On farmers’ issues, Jagan called on YSRCP legislators to raise their voices as “no crop” is getting minimum support price (MSP), lack of sufficient water and alleged suspension of free crop insurance, pushing farmers into distress.

He asked the legislators to go to the House fully prepared with all data and “expose the government and its failures”.

Observing that YSRCP has strength in the Legislative Council, Jagan called on party MLCs to be the voice of the people and highlight the issues taken up by the party.

However, there is no clarity on whether Jagan and YSRCP MLAs will attend the House while the opposition party MLCs are likely to attend.

Currently, YSRCP enjoys a strength of 32 MLCs in the Legislative Council out of a total of 58, followed by TDP (10 MLCs), Independent (Five MLCs), Nominated (Six MLCs), BJP (One MLC) and Jana Sena (Two MLCs), while two are vacant.

In the 175-member Legislative Assembly, TDP has a majority of 135 MLAs, followed by Jana Sena (21 MLAs), YSRCP (11 MLAs) and BJP (eight MLAs).