Andhra cabinet resolves to delete ex-CM Jagan’s photos from passbooks

The cabinet's resolution was passed during the maiden e-cabinet held at Secretariat on Wednesday

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has decided to delete the name and photo of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the Pattadar passbooks issued during the YSRCP regime, and to issue 21.86 lakh fresh passbooks with the state’s official emblem.

During the maiden e-Cabinet meeting held by Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu at the state Secretariat on Wednesday, August 28, the cabinet has also decided to remove Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo from 77 lakh survey stones, and not to allow registration of lands which were under various disputes.

