Andhra CM commends Indian Armed Forces for strikes against terror camps in Pakistan, PoK

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday commended the Indian Armed Forces for “their successful strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)”.

The Chief Minister made these remarks on ‘Operation Sindoor‘, India’s retaliation to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

“With pride, I salute the brave warriors of the Indian Armed Forces for swiftly avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. With their unmatched bravery and precision, they have again demonstrated that our nation will defend itself with iron will,” said Naidu in a post on X.

#OperationSindoor

With pride, I salute the brave warriors of the Indian Armed Forces for swiftly avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. With their unmatched bravery and precision, they have again demonstrated that our nation will defend itself with iron will. Today, under the… pic.twitter.com/MlLfmaDTp7 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 7, 2025

The Chief Minister said that the world has witnessed India‘s strength and determination under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the TDP supremo, a key ally of the NDA government at the Centre, India stands united against terror and firmly in support of the armed forces.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said ‘Jai Hind’ reposting a message on X by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army.

Similarly, hailing India’s Operation Sindoor, opposition YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy said it is a decisive response to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack.

“During such times, such inevitable actions reflect the nation’s unwavering strength in safeguarding its sovereignty and protecting its citizens. All of us stand by you,” said Reddy in a post on X.

The Indian Defence Forces have launched #OperationSindoor in a decisive response to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack.



During such times,Such inevitable actions reflect the nation’s unwavering strength in safeguarding its sovereignty and protecting its citizens.All of us stand… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 7, 2025

Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeshwari said “justice is served, jai hind” in a post on X.

Likewise, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila said Indian Army’s retaliatory attacks against Pakistani terror sanctuaries under ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a heartening development.

“This is a matter of pride for the country. Congratulations to the Indian Army. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat,” said Sharmila.

Similarly, APCC vice president Kolanukonda Sivaji said the Congress party supports the Indian Army.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base Muridke.

The missile strikes were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’ two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.