Andhra CM, Governor partake in Srinivasa Kalyanam in Amaravati

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday partook in the celestial ritual wedding ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ at Venkatapalem here.

‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ was organised at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Venkatapalem village in the capital city of Amaravati by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), attracting thousands of devotees.

“It gave me immense happiness and contentment to partake in the Srinivasa Kalyanam organised at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem in Amaravati capital,” said Naidu in a post on X.

By the grace of the deity, I am wishing for a capital in Amaravati which will emerge as people’s pride, he said, adding that the ritual wedding was a grand spectacle.

“I prayed to Srinivasa (deity) for the welfare of the people and the achievement of golden Andhra,” said the CM.

Besides Naidu, the Governor also offered prayers to the deity.

Later, the CM presented silken raiment to the deity in a traditional manner.

For the celestial wedding, four tonnes of flowers were used while 1,500 volunteers helped distribute curd rice, pulihora and rava kesari packets to thousands of devotees.