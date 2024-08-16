Andhra CM Naidu arrives in Delhi; to meet PM Modi, Union ministers

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Delhi on Friday to meet Union ministers and discuss the state’s issues, including the Polavaram irrigation project.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Friday, official sources said.

He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, the sources added.

The TDP, a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner, is seeking central assistance and support in rebuilding debt-ridden Andhra Pradesh.

In the Union budget, the Centre announced Rs 15,000 crore for the development of a new capital city for the state.