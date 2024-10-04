Andhra CM should apologise, says YSRCP chief after SC verdict on Tirupati laddu

Amaravati: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s direction on constituting an independent SIT to conduct a probe into allegations of use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, October 4 said Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu should apologise to people.

Cancelling the Special Investigation Team appointed by the Andhra CM, the Supreme Court has pointed out Naidu’s “true picture’, he said at a press conference.

“… When the Supreme Court has passed such comments, if he (Naidu) has any devotion towards God, he should apologise to people. He should pray to Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy that he committed a mistake. He has not done any of it but on top of that they (TDP) are (spreading false information) releasing posts through their twitter handle,” Jagan hit out at his opponent by showing some social media posts of TDP.

He further said the Supreme Court also cancelled the SIT appointed by Naidu on the laddu adulteration issue.

The Supreme Court on Friday said the Special Investigation team (SIT) will comprise two officials each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior FSSAI official.

The bench said the probe by the SIT will be supervised by the CBI Director.

Chandrababu Naidu also welcomed the SC’s decision through his social media account.