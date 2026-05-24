Andhra CM to launch 38 industrial parks at MSME Growth Summit in Vijayawada

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will virtually launch 38 MSME parks across the state on Monday, May 25, as part of the government’s push to strengthen the industrial ecosystem and promote entrepreneurship.

According to the CM, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) parks initiative is part of the state government’s larger vision to establish industrial parks in all 175 Assembly constituencies through plug-and-play infrastructure and cluster-based development.

“The state government will launch 38 MSME parks virtually at the MSME Growth Summit 2026 in Vijayawada on May 25… The summit will mark another major step towards positioning Andhra Pradesh on the global industrial map and accelerating MSME-led growth across the state,” said an official press release issued late on Saturday.

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Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other ministers, industrialists and stakeholders are expected to participate in the event, which is likely to witness over 1,500 attendees, including MSME entrepreneurs, PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries, policymakers, financial institutions and technology experts, it said.

This launch will be the third phase of the programme, and the foundation stones were laid for 100 industrial parks in the first two phases, and several of them have already become operational, the release said.

The government will also inaugurate Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) Smart Village Centre extension hubs at Kuppam, Mangalagiri and Pithapuram under the guidance of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to encourage rural entrepreneurship and technology-enabled livelihoods.

Further, funds will be released for setting up Common Facility Centres in 45 industrial clusters across the state at a cost of Rs 200 crore, while the summit will focus on generating opportunities for youth and women entrepreneurs.

The government is also expected to facilitate partnerships with global firms such as Meta and Amazon to improve digital growth, market access and innovation opportunities for MSMEs, the press release added.