Andhra cop shoots dead wife, two children, kills self

A suicide note found in the house mentioned that he was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th October 2023 11:28 am IST
UN food agency employee killed in Yemen’s Taiz
Representative image

Kadapa: A police constable shot dead his wife and two children before killing himself with the same weapon in Kadapa town on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The constable opened fire on his wife and both daughters from a pistol, killing them on the spot.

He then turned the gun on himself and ended his life.

MS Education Academy

Police said Venkateshwarlu was working as a writer in Two Town Police Station.

The incident occurred at the police constable’s house in Cooperative Colony in the town.

Also Read
Man shoots wife dead and dies soon afterwards due to ‘heart attack’

Police suspect that the police constable resorted to the killings and suicide between late Wednesday night and early Thursday.

A suicide note found in the house mentioned that he was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons.

He wrote that his property and job be given to his second wife and son from her.

A police officer said Venkateshwarlu was in the police station till 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Since he was custodian of the weapons of police officers, he brought one of the weapons home for killings and suicides.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up further investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th October 2023 11:28 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button