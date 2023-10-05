Andhra cop shoots dead wife, two children, kills self

Kadapa: A police constable shot dead his wife and two children before killing himself with the same weapon in Kadapa town on Thursday.

The constable opened fire on his wife and both daughters from a pistol, killing them on the spot.

He then turned the gun on himself and ended his life.

Police said Venkateshwarlu was working as a writer in Two Town Police Station.

The incident occurred at the police constable’s house in Cooperative Colony in the town.

Police suspect that the police constable resorted to the killings and suicide between late Wednesday night and early Thursday.

A suicide note found in the house mentioned that he was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons.

He wrote that his property and job be given to his second wife and son from her.

A police officer said Venkateshwarlu was in the police station till 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Since he was custodian of the weapons of police officers, he brought one of the weapons home for killings and suicides.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up further investigation.