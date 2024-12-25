Andhra couple die by suicide after son refuses to end relationship with transgender

A couple in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide by consuming poison reportedly after they failed to convince their son to end his relationship with a transgender woman.

According to police, the deceased – Subba Rayudu and Saraswati – were residents of SBI Colony in Nandyal district headquarters.

Their son, Sunil, a B-Tech graduate, was working as an auto driver. He reportedly fell in love with a transgender named Smitha.

Also Read Andhra techie orders poison online, dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Upon learning about Sunil’s relationship, his parents persuaded him to leave Smitha. They tried to get him married to a girl of their choice. When Sunil refused, they took him to the police station for counselling.

However, Sunil stayed adamant about his decision to marry Smitha.

Some local reports stated that the parents were visited by a group of transgenders known to Smitha and harassed.

Dejected by their son’s refusal and unable to bear the humiliation, Subba Rayadu and Saraswati consumed poison on December 23.

They were rushed to the government hospital where the couple passed away the following day. No case has been registered so far, police said.