Andhra couple dies in a road crash in US

Palakollu: A couple from Andhra Pradesh who settled in the United States died in a road accident in Washington, a police official said on Monday, January 5.

K Krishna Kishore, 49, a native of Palakollu, moved to the US in 1999 and married Asha, 45, from Kakinada, who was already settled there.

“The couple, Kishore and Asha, lost their lives in a road accident in Washington on Sunday (January 4), leaving their families in West Godavari district devastated,” the official told PTI.

Kishore’s father, Purushottam, who has a vision impairment, and his mother continue to reside in West Godavari district.

According to police, the couple had two children—a son and a daughter—while Kishore’s sister is also settled in the United States.

The couple had recently visited their native village and returned to the US.