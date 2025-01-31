Andhra govt extends IPS officer N Sanjay’s suspension till May

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday extended the suspension of senior IPS officer N Sanjay until May 31, 2025.

Sanjay, who has been accused of “misappropriating government funds” to the tune of Rs 1.76 crore was suspended on December 4 and later booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB booked him for allegedly manipulating the processes while awarding contract work for the development and maintenance of AGNI – NOC (Automated Governance & NOC Integration) web portal, mobile app and others.

“Government hereby order that suspension of N Sanjay, IPS (1996) shall extend for a further period up to May 31, 2025 or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” a GO said.

A Review Committee constituted to review the suspension of IPS officers met on January 29 and recommended the extension, the GO added.

Sanjay headed the CID under the previous YSRCP regime, during N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in 2023.