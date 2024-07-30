Andhra Guv, CM, greet Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for bronze at Olympics

Further, he noted that it is admirable that Bhaker has made history for India with her second medal. She won a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol competition.

Manu-Sarabjot pair wins second bronze for India in Olympics
Manu Bhaker with Sarabjot Singh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday congratulated Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on winning the bronze medal in the 10m mixed team event at the Olympics.

The Governor said the 22-year-old (Bhaker) has scripted history by becoming the only athlete from the country to win two medals in a single Olympic event.

Wishing Bhaker to win many more such laurels in the future, he said it is a proud moment for the country and the people.

The chief minister in a post on ‘X’ said: “A shot at history! After 124 years, an Indian has won two medals at the Olympics. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, on winning bronze in the 10-meter air pistol mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics.”

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece, and in the process made Bhaker the first Indian post independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

