Olympics: Sarabjot is the light prevailing over world; he has lit up lives of Indians

India’s young pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, both aged 22, crowned themselves with glory by taking the bronze medal in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event. Manu Bhaker is no stranger to the spotlight. For the last few years, she has been acknowledged as India’s best prospect in shooting. Paris was her second Olympic Games competition.

But for her partner Sarabjot it was his first experience in the Olympic Games. The tall slim Sikh youth emerged with flying colours in the trial by fire. The pair worked like a well-drilled team. When Manu faltered slightly, Sarabjot covered up for her and when the latter erred, Manu made up for it. It was a display of perfect teamwork.

Specialist in pistol shooting

Sarabjot is a specialist in the 10-metre air pistol event. In 2023, he took part in the Asian Games and won the gold medal in tandem with Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal. So Sarabjot has had the experience of competing at the Asian level and also has two World Cup Golds and a World Championship Gold.

But he had never competed at the Olympic Games where the pressure is at a different level altogether. Paris was his first experience and he lifted India’s spirits with a bronze medal-winning effort.

Mother could not bear the tension

Today Sarabjot’s family members and friends in his hometown in Ambala were watching the events unfolding in Paris. All were keenly anticipating a medal but his mother kept herself away as she always does. She feels too tense and never watches his competitions. As soon as the medal was secured, the group of about a dozen people burst into celebration.

Neighbours dropped into the house to congratulate the proud parents and ladoos were gleefully distributed to every visitor. One of his friends explained: “The name Sarabjot means a light that prevails worldwide. Today our friend has lived up to his name, lit up our lives with his brilliance and made us all proud of him.”