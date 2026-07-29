Andhra man dies by suicide on railway tracks, missing head found

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after coming under a moving train in Bengaluru, with police recovering his severed head nearly a day after his headless body was found.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwanath, a native of Andhra Pradesh. Railway police had initially recovered only the headless body on Tuesday, July 28, and registered a case of unnatural death (UDR). The circumstances surrounding the incident became clear only after the missing head was traced on Wednesday, July 29.

According to police, the impact of the train separated the victim’s head from the body. Stray dogs are suspected to have dragged the severed head nearly 400 metres from the accident site. Residents spotted the remains in an open area and immediately alerted the police.

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Varthur police reached the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection, and are expected to hand over the recovered head to the Railway Police for further investigation and post-mortem formalities.

Investigators have also found that Vishwanath had spoken to his girlfriend over the phone shortly before the incident. Preliminary findings suggest he ended the call before allegedly stepping in front of the moving train.

Police are now examining the circumstances that led to the suspected suicide, including the contents of the final phone conversation, to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. Further investigation is underway.