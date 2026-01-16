Andhra man wins Rs 1.53 crore in cockfight bet during Sankranti

Amaravati: In what is believed to be a record of sorts, a man reportedly won a staggering Rs 1.53 crore in a cockfight held during Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district on Thursday, January 15.

The man, identified as Rajahmundry Ramesh, won the huge bet on a cockfight at Tadepalligudem town. Ramesh and Gudivada Prabhakar had bet a huge amount on their roosters with knives tied to their feet.

This is said to be the highest bet during this Sankranti season. Videos on local television channels show Ramesh and his friends erupting in celebrations on winning the massive bet.

Ramesh was elated as his rooster made him a millionaire. He said he had fed dry fruits to his special-bred rooster for six months to keep it fit and strong for the fight.

Meanwhile, cockfights were organised on a large scale at several places in Andhra Pradesh for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

A court ban and the warnings by authorities had no impact as crores changed hands on cockfights, seen by many as an integral part of Sankranti celebrations.

Organisers backed by politicians set up special arenas for cockfights and other activities in East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, Polavaram, and Krishna districts.

Also Read Hyderabad: Rooster engaged in cockfight sees happy ending

The activity, which began with Bhogi on the first day, continued throughout Wednesday night under flood lights at many places.

Similar scenes were witnessed on Thursday night. Prominent personalities from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and neighbouring states were among hundreds of spectators and punters.

They included politicians of all hues, businessmen and celebrities. The warnings by police and district authorities against organising cockfights and gambling activities had no impact, with public representatives coming out in support of the organisers by personally attending the events.

Organisers have made arrangements to continue the cockfights for the third day on Friday. Well-trained cocks with small knives attached to their legs fought amid cheers from the spectators.

The fight often ends with the death of one of the two birds. Cockfighting and associated gambling are prohibited under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act.

Animal rights groups say it is illegal to incite animal fights under Section 11(1)(m)(ii) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The act of organising, managing, or even offering a space for such fights is also a cognisable offence under Section 11(1)(n).

Organisers at a few places justified their action, claiming that the cockfights did not involve betting. They say that cockfights are part of Sankranti traditions. They also pointed out that courts have banned only those cockfights where roosters have knives tied to them.