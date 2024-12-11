Andhra pastor on run after sick child dies during his ‘treatment’

A pastor of the Divine Prayer Mandir in Adoorupalli of Chejarla Mandal of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh is on the run after claiming he could cure an eight-year-old girl’s brain-related illness.

The deceased, Bhavyashree, had been suffering from vomiting and dizziness for the past couple of days. Her parents took her to a hospital in Nellore where an MRI scan was conducted. After studying her medical reports, doctors advised the parents to take their daughter to a bigger hospital in Chennai or Hyderabad for treatment.

The parents decided to take their daughter to a bigger hospital. Before leaving, the parents went to a church to pray. There, they discussed Bhavyashree’s medical condition with the accused, Pastor Matthayya.

Pastor Matthayya promised Bhavyashree’s parents to cure their daughter’s illness through prayers.

Believing him, Bhavyashree stayed with the pastor for almost 40 days. The child was not provided with food for three consecutive days under the pretext of fasting.

With no food, Bhavyashree’s fragile health deteriorated leading to her passing away on Tuesday, December 11. Meanwhile, the pastor escaped.

Upon hearing the news, Bhavyashree’s parents are demanding strict action against the pastor.