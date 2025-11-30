Andhra police fire at accused in self defence

Both the injured constable and the accused were shifted to the Nellore Government General Hospital for treatment.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th November 2025 1:01 pm IST
Nellore: One person was injured when police opened fire in self defence when the suspect allegedly attacked a head constable with a knife, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Prajanatya Mandali district committee member Kottaveedi Penchalayya was allegedly murdered on Saturday near Kallurupalli Housing Board colony in the town for objecting to Marijuana (ganja) trade.

Penchalayya had been raising awareness against anti-social activities and countering the dominance of a local woman named Kamakshi, who was allegedly running a ganja trade in the locality, they said in a release.

According to police, after murdering Penchalayya, Kamakshi and her associates fled to a sugar factory in Kovur. When police reached the location early on Saturday to arrest them, one of the suspects–whose identity has not been disclosed–allegedly attacked the head constable with a knife.

In order to protect the constable, the Nellore Rural Circle Inspector opened fire in self-defence, injuring the accused near the knee. Both the injured constable and the accused were shifted to the Nellore Government General Hospital for treatment.

A case was registered under relevant sections by Nellore Rural police in connection with the murder. Also, a separate case was registered at the Kovur Police Station for attacking the head constable.

