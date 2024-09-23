Andhra Pradesh: 4-hr ritualistic sanitisation at Tirumala temple

TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Sunday said these rituals will ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams (consecrated food) along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 23rd September 2024 9:47 am IST
'Only TTD's spiritual programmes' can catapult India as 'Vishwa Guru': Pontiffs
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD)

Tirupati: A four-hour Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred during the YSRCP regime at Tirumala temple is underway now, temple sources said on Monday.

A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) source confirmed to PTI that the ritual began at 6 am and will last till 10 am, aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and others.

Also Read
VHP meet at Tirupati set to discuss laddu row

TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Sunday said these rituals will ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams (consecrated food) along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 23rd September 2024 9:47 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button