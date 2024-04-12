Andhra Pradesh announces intermediate exam results

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) on Friday announced results for both first-year and second-year intermediate (class 11 and 12) exams.

The Board announced that 67 per cent of the candidates passed the first-year intermediate exam while the pass percentage for the second year is 78.

APBIE Commissioner Sourabh Gaur released the results of the intermediate examinations.

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examinations (both general and vocational streams) held last month.

A total of 4,61,273 candidates appeared in the first-year exam and of them, 3,10,875 candidates passed.

In the second-year general stream, out of a total of 3,93,757 candidates who wrote the exam, 3,06,528 candidates cleared the same.

Girls have outperformed boys in the exams for both years. In the first year, 71 per cent girls passed the exam while the pass percentage for boys was 64. In the second year, 81 per cent girls passed the exam while 75 per cent of the boys could clear it.

In the first-year results, Krishna district topped with 84 per cent results. Guntur was second with 81 per cent and NTR district was third with 79 per cent success. Alluri Seetharama Raju district was the last with just 48 per cent of students passing the exam.

With 90 per cent pass, Krishna district topped the state in the second year. Guntur and NTR districts shared the second position with 87 per cent results. Visakhapatnam district was third with 84 per cent results. Chittoor district was also with only 63 per cent results.

Candidates can apply for recounting and revaluation of answer sheets between April 18 and 24. Supplementary exams will be conducted from May 24 to June 1.

APBIE Commissioner advised those students who didn’t make it not to lose hope and prepare well for the supplementary exams. He also appealed to the parents to fully support their wards.

He made the appeal as the state every year reports incidents of suicides by students after failing in 10th class or intermediate exams.