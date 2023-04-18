Andhra Pradesh CM hosts Iftar in Vijayawada

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2023 12:31 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh CM hosts Iftar in Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh CM hosts Iftar in Vijayawada (Photo: Twiter)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday hosted ‘Iftar’ dinner here for the Muslim community, on behalf of the state government.

During the event, the Chief Minister spoke a few words in Urdu and extended advance Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings.

It is believed that God listens to the prayers offered during Ramzaan, so I request you all to pray for the state for good times, said Reddy in Urdu in a video link shared by the state government.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Vizag Steel Plant official dies under suspicious circumstances

As part of Iftar, the CM also offered namaz prayers at the mini stadium in Vidyadharapuram in the city.
Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) S K Amzad Basha, were among those present.

Popular Tollywood actor Ali also attended Iftar and was seen offering prayers.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2023 12:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button