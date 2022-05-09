Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan aims to make state pothole-free by June

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) on Monday and directed officials to focus on restoring roads as a priority with the objective of making a pothole-free state.

During the meeting held at the camp office, the chief minister told the authorities to take up road repair works in corporations and municipalities on a priority basis and complete the repair works by June.

He also directed the officials to ensure drinking water supply is accessible to every household on a daily basis.

Reviewing the Middle Income Group (MIG) layouts, he said that steps should be taken to have one MIG layout in each assembly constituency. So far, 6,791 acres of land have been identified in 82 urban constituencies. The layout works for the plots are under process in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool, Sri Sathya Sai, and Tirupati districts.

In regards to Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses, the chief minister said that the government is building infrastructure facilities to shape them as better colonies instead of slums. In the last three years, Rs 5,500 crore was spent on TIDCO.

Under the Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative, the CM emphasized creating awareness among people about segregating their garbage. He said that they would take a door-to-door campaign to educate people on effective waste segregation.

So far 1.12 crore dust bins have been distributed, and another eight lakh bins will be distributed by May 22.

Further, 2,426 autos are engaged in the initiative, while 1,123 e-autos will be available by June and the rest are expected to be available by the end of this year.

Discussing the Visakhapatnam metro rail project, Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized environment-friendly policies and directed the authorities to submit a comprehensive report including the details of the design of coaches, and facilities at stations.

Speaking on women empowerment in the state, the chief minister asked authorities to establish multiple mahila marts to empower women’s self-help groups under Jagananna Mahila Mart.

Providing an update on the works in the Amaravati region, the officials said that the road widening of Karakatta works has been expedited.

The authorities said that the construction of quarters for MLAs, MLCs, and IAS officers is also underway.